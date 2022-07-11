Redmagic 7S Series smartphones unveiled

Redmagic is launching new versions of its Redmagic 7 smartphones, the Redmagic 7S Series and there are 2 models in the range.

The two handsets in the range include the Redmagic 7S and the 7S Pro and they are available to pre-order from today and go on sale on the 15th of July.

Today nubia announced the new REDMAGIC 7S and 7S Pro gaming smartphones, part of the REDMAGIC 7 Series, along with powerful PC gaming accessories.The new REDMAGIC 7S Pro was introduced in China as the “God of Frame Rate”, which is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Red Core 1, nubia’s dedicated gaming chip, the upgraded ICE 10.0 cooling system, and Magic GPU frame stabilization technology to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The operating system of the 7S Pro has been updated into REDMAGIC OS 5.5 with more interactions between Mora and gamers, and two new designs are available for the new 7S Pro: Mercury Edition, as well as the Bumblebee Transformers edition collection set.

For the REDMAGIC 7S Pro, the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip features a peak speed of 3.2 GHz, 10% improvement in CPU performance, 10% improvement in GPU performance, and 30% reduction in power consumption compared to the previous generation. Moreover, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 provides stable and powerful performance for the 7S Pro.

The built-in independent gaming chip “Red Core 1” is also integrated into its latest version. Adding shoulder keys, enhancing vibrations, defining game lighting effects, and enhancing sound effects are among the features of Red Core 1.

You can find out more details about the new Redmagic 7S Series of smartphgones over at Redmagic at the link below.

Source Redmagic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals