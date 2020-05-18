Rear mount filters for Canon, Nikon, Sigma and Sony cameras

Aurora Aperture has created a new range of next-generation rear mount filters but are compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sigma and Sony cameras. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the rear mount filters which are now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from $85 or roughly £71 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during September 2020.

“Aurora Aperture’s next-generation rear mount filter is a revolutionary filter system for lenses that do not have a front filter thread or otherwise would require expensive large-diameter filters on an adapter. Some ultra wide-angle lenses do not have a front filter thread. For these lenses, users would have to use either low-quality rear-mounted gel filters or use of a bulky filter adapter with massive front mounted filters that often come in sizes as large as 186mm.

Back in 2017, we introduced rear mount glass filters for select Canon EF lenses such as the EF 11-24mm F4L USM, a popular ultra wide-angle lens among landscape photographers. These glass filters are optically superior to gel filters for color reproduction and optical resolution all while being smaller and less cumbersome than front-mounted filters on an adapter. The next rear generation rear mount filter system improves usability by using an innovative magnetic quick-release structure which eases installation and removal from the lens.

Besides the Canon 11-24mm F4L USM and other select Canon wide-angle lenses, the new next-generation rear mount filter system adds support to other popular ultra wide-angle lenses: Now the Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8G, Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art EF mount and Sigma 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art EF mount lenses, Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art E and L mount, and Sony 12-24mm F4 G are supported lenses.”

