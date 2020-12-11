Realme X7 Pro to launch globally December 17th

The Realme X7 Pro smartphone will apparently launch globally on the 17th of December, the handset will come with a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display.
The display will come with a 120 Hz refresh rate and it will feature a Full HD+ resolution, the device will come with a Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor.
Other specifications on the new Realme X7 Pro will include a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, it will also come with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.
On the back of the handset there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. We will have full details about the handset when it launches on the 17th.
Source GSM Arena
