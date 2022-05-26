Realme Pad X tablet unveiled

Realme has launched its latest Android tablet, the Realme Pad X, and the device come with an 11-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The new Realme Pad X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There is one storage option for this new Android tablet, 128GB and the device also features a microSD card slot in case you need some extra storage.

The new Pad X tablet also comes with an 8340 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, the tablet comes with Realme UI 3.0.

The device also comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the tablet, there is a 13-megapixel camera for taking photos and recording videos.

The Realme Pad X comes in a choice of three different colors, Fluorescent Green, Sea Blue, and Star Gray. Prices for the tablet start at CNY 1,299 which is about $193 for the 4GB of RAM model, the 6GB of RAM model will retail for CNY 1,599 which is about $237. The tablet will be available in China from the 31st of May, as yet there are no details on when it will be launching in the USA and Europe.

Source GSM Arena

