Realme Narzo N53 smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Realme Narzo N53, and the handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Unisoc T712 mobile processor and you get a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the device also features a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Realme Narzo N53 smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and the handset features 33W fast charging, the device also comes with a range of cameras there are two cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus an LED flash.

The device will be available in two different colors, Black and Feather Gold, the 4GB of RTAM and 64GB model will cost INR 8,999 which is about $109. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB model will retail for INR 10,999 which is about $133. The handset will go on sale in India from Amazon, Realme and other retailers from the 24th of May 2023.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals