Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone launched globally

The Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone has gone on sale globally, the handset is available to buy for $219 although it will be offered on the 26th and 27th of May on Aliexpress for $169.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a Dimensity 700 mobile processor and more.

Narzo 30 5G the new smartphone from the Narzo series to drop. Narzo 30 5G – a high-performing 5G phone for young users – adopts the latest Dimensity 700 5G Processor, offering an extraordinary 5G experience. This next-generation processor brings the best 5G performance within its price range, including advanced 7nm process, better CPU and GPU, and more advanced 5G network. The Narzo 30 5G also boasts impressive features like a 90Hz ultra smooth display and a 5000mAh massive battery for prolonged entertainment.

As a next-generation 5G processor, the Dimensity 700 mixes two highly capable Arm Cortex-A76 ‘Big’ cores in its octa-core CPU operating up to a speedy 2.2GHz, and mainstream 5G smartphones benefit from a leading 7nm production process. The leading 7nm production processor, which is up to 28% more power-efficient than an equivalent 8nm process, means the Dimensity 700 can use its high-performance processors while only ‘sipping’ power, extending battery life to keep you connected for longer.

You can find out more details about the new Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone over at Realme at the link below.

Source Realme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals