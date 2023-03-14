Realme C23 smartphone unveiled

Realme has unveiled a new budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C23, and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset will come with an octa-core Unisco Tiger T612 mobile processor and it will have a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage the device will also come with a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset will feature a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras, these will include a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking selfies.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a depth sensor, the device comes with Android 12 and `Realme UI.

The new Realme C23 smartphone will come in a choice of three colors Aqua Blue Sandy Gold and Night Sea and it will retail for INR 9,999 or about $121 for the 64GB model and for INR 10,499 or about $127 for the 128GB model, The device is now available to buy in India direct from Realme.

Source Realme, GSM Arena





