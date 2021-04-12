Realme 8 5G is launching April 21st

It looks like the new Realme 8 5G smartphone will be launching on the 21st of April and now we have some more information on the device.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 8 5G will come with a Dimensity 700 processor and 8GB of RAM, we are also expecting a range storage options and a 5000 mAh battery and Android 11.

There will be a number of cameras on this new smartphone, this will include an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfie and video calls.

On the rear of the handset there will be a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera, these are the only details we know about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

