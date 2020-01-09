Geeky Gadgets

Realme 5i smartphones goes on sale in India next week

Realme 5i

The Realme 5i smartphone has been made official in India today and the handset will be available from next week on the 15th of January.

The device comes with a 6.52 inch IPS display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The handset also features a microSD card slot, a 5000 mAh battery and high end cameras on the front and back.

The cameras on the Realme 5i include a an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. This is made up of a 12 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will retail for INR 8,999 which is about $125 at the current exchange rate, it will be available from the 15th of January.

