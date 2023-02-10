Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition unveiled

Realme is launching a special edition version of their 10 Pro smartphone, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition.

The handset comes with a range of Coca-Cola-themed accessories and it also features a themed UI, the device will be limited to just 1,000 units.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the rest of the specifications are the same as the standard device.

These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and a 6.72-inch display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging which can charge the device from 0 to 50% in just 29 minutes.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition comes with a range of cameras, these include a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear. On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the Realme 10 Pro smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera for video chat and for taking selfies.

The new Coca-Cola themed 10 Pro smartphone will retail for INR 20,999 which is about $255 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





