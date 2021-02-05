Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma launches for $330

Gaming peripheral and hardware manufacturer Razer has unveiled its new Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma offering connectivity from 10 ports. The RGB Thunderbolt 4 dock is now available to preorder priced at $330 and will start shipping out to customers on February 14th 2021. Equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5 mm audio combo jack, UHS-II SD card slot, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 the dock offers a versatile solution for those looking to expand the connectivity from the laptop or desktop system. The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is USB 4 compliant, compatible with legacy Thunderbolt devices, and works on both Windows and Mac operating systems.

Razer also offers you access to 16.8 million colors and a suite of lighting effects, and allows you to synchronise your dock with your other Razer peripherals using the company’s Razer Synapse application. Another useful feature is the ability to keep your USB-C powered laptop topped off at all times using the dock’s built-in feature to charge your system while simultaneously powering all other connected devices.

“Rewire the rules with the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma—a sleek, customizable hub that ushers in a new era of connectivity for your ideal setup. Packed with 10 ports, lightning-fast data transfer rates, and dual 4K or single 8K video output, you’ll always be primed to make the right connections.”

To preorder and for full specifications jump over to the official Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma product page by following the link below.

Source : Razer

