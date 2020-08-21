Razer Pro Click mouse Type keyboard created for productivity

Razer has launched a new range of computer peripherals designed for productivity, working from home and quiet typing. The three new products are now available to purchase directly from its online store and the Razer Pro Click mouse is priced at $99.99, while the Pro Type keyboard is $139.99 and the Pro Glide mousepad to complete the set is priced at $9.99.

“A big part of producing top-quality work comes from the quality of your office equipment—so why settle for anything less? Take your productivity to the next level with a wireless keyboard that offers a superior typing experience, engineered for the optimal balance of performance and comfort.”

Razer Pro Type keyboard specs :

– Razer Orange Mechanical Switches for a quieter, yet tactile typing experience

– Ergonomic design with soft-touch coating for all-day typing comfort

– Fully programmable keys with macro recording for greater control and efficiency

– Bluetooth and wireless connectivity for up to 4 devices for convenient multi-tasking

– White LED backlit keys for brighter illumination

Razer Pro Click mouse specs :

Ergonomic design co-designed with Humanscale – world’s premier expert in office ergonomics

Razer™ 5G Advanced Optical Sensor

Up to 400 hours (on BT) and up 200 hours (on 2.4 GHz)

Mechanical Switch with 50 million button life cycle

Multi-host connection for up to 4 devices

Source : Razer

