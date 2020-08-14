Razer Left-Handed Naga gaming mouse now available $100

Gamers patiently waiting for the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition gaming mouse to be launched after its first unveiled back in 2019. Will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase priced at $99.99 from the official Razer online store. Offering a True Left-Handed Ergonomic Design, 19+1 Programmable Buttons and Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor.

“All buttons on the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition, including its programmable 12-button thumb grid, are optimally positioned so that you can access them easily and quickly—with each click providing audible, tactile feedback that feels satisfying and responsive. In addition, the mouse is shaped to fit your hand seamlessly with added ring finger support, making it natural and comfortable to hold.”

“As the only gaming company that has designed dedicated left-handed gaming mice, we believe the unfair advantage should be held by all. Backed by a passionate community, we’re proud to present to you the new, improved Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition—a true left-handed ergonomic MMO gaming mouse. For Gamers. By Gamers.”

RAZER MECHANICAL SWITCHES

Designed to deliver fast and precise actuation, the switches in this left-handed MMO gaming mouse boast a durability of up to 50 million clicks—ideal for extensive gaming.

ADVANCED ON-BOARD MEMORY

Save up to 5 profiles to the on-board memory and bring your settings anywhere—so you’re always ready to compete with your preferred controls.

100% PTFE MOUSE FEET

Enjoy slick mouse movement across any surface with mouse feet made from the purest, highest grade of PTFE—a material used to coat non-stick pans.

RAZER SPEEDFLEX CABLE

Woven for greater flexibility and designed to produce minimal drag, you’ll be able to perform quicker, smoother swipes for tighter mouse control.

Source : Razer : Toms Hardware : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals