Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard $150

Gaming computer peripheral and hardware manufacturer Razer has launched a new 60% gaming keyboard this week in the form of the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog. Now available to purchase price at $150 the miniature wired keyboard features Razer Analog Optical Switches, Doubleshot PBT Keycaps with Side-printed Secondary Functions and onboard memory and lighting presets. Together with individually backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting featuring 16.8 million customizable color options.

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard

“With the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog, the highest level of control now competes on a different scale. Meet our first 60% gaming keyboard with Razer Analog Optical Switches—a compact, portable weapon that offers the finest degree of execution. Unlike traditional switches that can only execute one command per actuation, Razer™ Analog Optical Switches allow for multiple commands in a single keystroke. By being able to detect how far a key is pressed, they can trigger different commands based on actuation height.”

“Unlike traditional switches that can only execute one command per actuation, Razer™ Analog Optical Switches allow for multiple commands in a single keystroke. By being able to detect how far a key is pressed, they can trigger different commands based on actuation height. Do away with rigid 8-way WASD movement for FPS and racing games with switches capable of smooth 360-degree motion inputs just like analog joysticks and thumbsticks. With the ability to set two functions within one keypress, you’ll be able to make more efficient plays especially when it comes to executing advanced combos and skill rotations.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals