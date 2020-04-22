New 2020 Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop unveiled from $1,800

Razer has announced the launch of its new Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop, which is now available to purchase throughout the United States and Canada priced at $1,799.99 USDand will soon be available to purchase throughout Europe €1,999.99 and China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The Blade Stealth 13 has once again been designed to provide users the world’s most compact gaming laptop available today, measuring only 60 x 11.9 x 8.27 inches and weighing 3.1lbs, while still being able to provide the power of a full-sized gaming laptop says Razer.

The Blade Stealth 13 has been updated with a new keyboard featuring a full-sized right shift key and half-height directional keys, together with single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting offering 16.8 million colors and unique lighting effects available in Razer Synapse 3.

In addition to the new keyboard, the Blade Stealth 13 has also received a speed bump to the included 16GB of LPDDR4X memory at 3733MHz. The new 2020 Blade Stealth 13 is powered by the all-new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU supported by 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1,024 NVIDIA CUDA cores, for up to an 80% increase in performance over the GeForce GTX 1050.

“The all-new Blade Stealth 13 features the world’s fastest 13.3” display with a 120Hz refresh rate – a feature currently available only on the Blade Stealth 13. The increased refresh rate delivers fast but crisp visuals, making targets easier to see and text easier to read. The display offers a 1920x1080p resolution and is finished with a matte coating for improved glare reduction.

For creators and touch users, the Blade Stealth 13 is also available with a gorgeous 4K touch display featuring Gorilla® Glass. The 4K panel is perfect for editing photos and video in creative suites or watching movies on the go.

Every Blade Stealth 13 covers 100% of the sRGB space and comes custom-calibrated from the factory to ensure a vivid, color-accurate experience whether gaming, creating or watching. Flanking the sides of the beautifully custom-calibrated display are ultra-slim 4.9mm bezels topped-off with a HD Webcam complete with an IR sensor for seamless access via Windows Hello. The HD webcam is essential for staying connected with family, taking meetings from the home office, or hosting classes over long distances.”

