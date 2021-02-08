Raspberry Pi Pico machine learning inference tutorial

If you are interested in learning more about machine learning inference on the recently launched Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller, you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by member Dmitry Maslov. Classed as an intermediate skill level project and taking approximately 60 minutes, Maslov covers the basics of setting up a Seeed Grove Shield for Pi Pico v1.0 and Edge Impulse. Edge Impulse is a platform that enables developers to easily train and deploy deep learning models on embedded devices. Check out the video below to learn more.

“This is another article in know-how series, which focuses solely on a specific feature or technique and today Iíll tell you how to use neural network trained with Edge Impulse with new Raspberry Pico 2040. Also make sure to watch the tutorial video with step-by-step instructions.”

“Edge Impulse is a platform that enables developers to easily train and deploy deep learning models on embedded devices. You can read the full introduction in my first article of the series about TinyML. Now, letís jump straight to action.”

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals