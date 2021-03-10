Raspberry Pi machine learning with TensorFlow Lite

If you are interested in learning more about how you can use your Raspberry Pi and machine learning to expand your projects, you may be interested in a new tutorial published to the Hackster.io website. The tutorial takes approximately four hours to complete and has been classed as a big skill level build using a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B mini PC. Check out the video below for an introduction into the proof of concept tutorial.

“TensorFlow Lite allows you to take the same ML models used with TensorFlow (with some tweaks) and deploy them in mobile and IoT edge computing scenarios. There are obvious downsides with minimal compute power and less accurate results. However, what you can accomplish with a tiny processor sipping tiny amounts of power is still quite staggering.”

Source : Hackster.io

