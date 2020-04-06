Geko-HAT Raspberry Pi HAT designed for robotics and smart apps

Hypersmart has created a new Raspberry Pi HAT created to aid developers, makers and enthusiasts in making robotic projects and smart applications. “Unleash the power of the Raspberry Pi, connect motors, sensors and much more.”

“Prior to the idea of developing the Geko-HAT we created a number of robots using a motor shield developed by SB Components, We observed that kids enjoyed bringing this to life, and in particular programming the lights and motors. We then realised that the next logical step was to build our own HAT and parts to build robots and home automation projects. We hope that you will back us on Kickstarter.”

“Unleash the power of the Raspberry Pi with our Geko-HAT to create; robots, home automation systems and more. It will be programmable ‘over the air’ from our website. Our educator packs will comprise of a pack of 5 pre-assembled robots. These will promote hands-on learning, perfect for engaging kids and developing their interests in STEM subjects. “

Features will include :

– An OLED to display useful and fun information.

– Powered by 5v mains adaptor or rechargeable batteries.

– Support for 2 x 5v DC motors, ideal for robotics projects.

– Include an audio amplifier to develop ‘ALEXA’ type applications.

– I2C support, to enable connection to over a hundred additional sensors.

– Maintenance free operating system.

Source : Kickstarter

