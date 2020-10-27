ModBerry 500 now features new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

This week TECHBASE has announced the implementation of the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 in its ModBerry 500 series of industrial computer solutions. Benefits of using the newly launched Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 in the ModBerry 500 inlcude : up to 4x faster* eMMC Flash with up to 32GB storage, up to 2x faster* performance of CPU applications than previous CM3 version, up to 8x more RAM (8GB LPDDR4-3200), 1Gbit Ethernet interface, PCI 2.0 card support for NVMe SSD drive (via mPCIe or optionally via M.2) and optional second PCIe support for wireless modem solutions, i.e. 5G modems. (* than previous models of ModBerry 500 based on Compute Module 3/3+). First orders will be ready subject to the availability of the CM4 module itself.

“The new ModBerry 500 is fully compatible with previous versions of the device and keeps all the capabilities, such as the hardware and protocol modularity, wide range of wired and wireless interfaces and possibility to configure it according to the needs of installation. ModBerry 500 is equipped with serial RS-232/485 ports, range of digital and analog I/Os, CAN, 1-Wire, USB, HDMI and Ethernet. Interfaces can be expanded with additional I/Os and opto-isolation, relays, Ethernet, M-Bus Master and Slave, accelerometer, OLED screen and many more features like TPM Security Chip, eSIM and SuperCap backup power support.”

PCI-Express 2.0 as an new open doors for fast wireless options and storage and built-in Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 support is available. The New ModBerry 500 CM4 comes with 3 options to choose from in order to cool down the Compute Module 4 efficiently:

– standard passive cooling with radiator enclosed for economic and average performance solutions & data storage

– active cooling for forced air flow for additional cooling

– advanced passive radiator integrated with the casing for maximum heat exchange for demanding industrial applications

ModBerry 500 CM4 availability : various configurations will be approximately 2 months, depending on the availability of CM4 module and Raspberry Pi supply on the market. For more information. For full specifications and pricing jump over to the official ModBerry 500 product page by following the link below.

Source : ModBerry 500

