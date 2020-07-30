Raspberry Pi enthusiast and developer “sulfuroid” on Twitter has created a new Raspberry Pi to Feather adapter board which neatly fits on top of the Raspberry Pi mini PC such as the Raspberry Pi Zero in the image above. Enabling the Raspberry Pi to accept the wide-ranging of Feather format boards available and created by the team at Adafruit.

“Adafruit Feather is a complete line of development boards from Adafruit and other developers that are both standalone and stackable. They’re able to be powered by LiPo batteries for on-the-go use or by their micro-USB plugs for stationary projects. Feathers are flexible, portable, and as light as their namesake.FeatherWings are stacking boards and add functionality and room for prototyping. At its core, the Adafruit Feather is a complete ecosystem of products – and the best way to get your project flying.All Adafruit products are open source. Adafruit encourages other companies to utilize this form factor to maximize compatibility with dozens of pre-existing boards.”

I had time to build the rpi zero to @adafruit feather boards adaptor. Also compatible with several @ESP32net #esp32 boards to add #espNOW communication protocol. pic.twitter.com/zpHWUg1X6c — sulfuroid (@sulfuroid) July 27, 2020

Source : Adafruit : Twitter

