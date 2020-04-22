Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport get plug-in hybrid models

Land Rover has announced that it is launching plug-in hybrid options for its Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport models.

These new hybrid models will come with an all electric range of up to 66 km or 41 miles and they are powered by a 200 PS three cylinder 1.5 litre petrol engine which is combined with a 09PS Electric Rear Axle Drive motor.

The new models offer sustainable performance by combining a 200PS (147kW) 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 109PS (80kW) electric motor integrated into the rear axle and powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery located below the rear seats. Performance and capability are uncompromised, with acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds (0-60mph in 6.1 seconds) in the Range Rover Evoque. Meanwhile, the Discovery Sport offers 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds (0-60mph in 6.2 seconds). Both can reach speeds of up to 135km/h (84mph) using electric power alone.

Efficiency is remarkable: the Range Rover Evoque P300e emits just 32g/km of CO2 (WLTP) and has an all-electric, zero tailpipe emission range of up to 66km (41 miles), with fuel economy of 1.4L/100km (201.8mpg).

You can find out more information about the new Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV and the Discovery Sport P300e PHEV over at Land Rover at the link below.

Source Land Rover

