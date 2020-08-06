Raised by Wolves HBO Max TV series by Ridley Scott premiers September 3rd

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming TV series Raised by Wolves, Ridley Scott has directed the first two episodes in this new series, making it his directorial debut for TV. Raised by Wolves will be available to view via HBO Max starting on September 3rd 2020.

“Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust.”

“Raised by Wolves revolves around two androids tasked with developing human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. Travis Fimmel stars, with the cast including Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah and Ivy Wong.”

Source : Deadline

