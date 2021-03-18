Sapphire Radeon Pulse and NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards introduced

Graphics card and hardware manufacturer Sapphire has this week introduced the NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, created for 1440p gaming and is equipped with the Sapphire’s Hybrid Fan Blade design, combining the strengths of the traditional axial fan and blower fan. Features of the new graphics cards include:

– Up to 2622 MHz Boost Clock and 2548 MHz Game Clock

– Delivers exceptional 1440p gaming with a quiet & cool experience

– Factory-overclocked performance incorporated with a cutting-edge custom cooling solution

– Unique PCB and Power Designs to maximize performance for a vivid gaming experience

– Elevate performance in popular games with TriXX Boost

– Powered by AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture enabling AAA Gaming with hardware-accelerated DirectX® Raytracing (DXR), AMD Infinity Cache, AMD Smart Access Memory and DirectX 12 Ultimate support

“The PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Card headlines with 2560 stream processors running with a Boost Clock of up to 2581 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2424 MHz. The latest 12GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory clocked at 16 Gbps Effective with 96 MB of Infinity Cache, which dramatically reduces latency and power consumption, delivering higher overall gaming performance than traditional architectural designs. It also provides up to 4 output ports including 1 x HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL and 3x Display Port 1.4 with DSC outputs to support the latest display monitors in the market.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Sapphir, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Video Cardz

