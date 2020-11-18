Genesis Seaborg 400 Racing Wheel controller $160

Genesis has introduced its new racing wheel controller in the form of the Seaborg 400, which offers support for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch as well as PC systems running Windows, 7, 8 and 10. A double vibration module guarantees realistic experiences and proper feedback says Genesis.The wheel is equipped with suction cups and a double mount and is accompanied by a set of pedals. In the case of Genesis Seaborg 400 they are made of metal, which enhances the feeling of realism as well as boosts their durability and the racing wheel equipped with a 3.5-mm audio mini-jack.

“Fully immerse yourself in the racing world! Thanks to the dual vibration system, you can sense every bump on the road, being caught roadside or skidding. The Seaborg 400 handlebars will be the perfect companion for carefree gravel fun, thrilling quarter mile races and phenomenal drifts. Feel the difference!”

Features of the Genesis Seaborg 400 Racing Wheel controller :

– 15 Buttons including 10 action buttons;

– 8-way DPAD;

– gear shift: wings behind the wheel

– pedals: acceleration and brakes, metal

– vibrations: yes, double

– output interface: x-input, d-input

– communication: 2 m USB cable

– audio: mini-jack 3.5 mm

Source : Genesis

