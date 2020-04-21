Ferro & Co. vintage Le Mans inspired racing watch

Ferro & Co have designed a limited edition racing watch inspired by the iconic 24hr Le Mans race. Early bird pledges are available from £216 offering a considerable 32% discount off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is available and should commence during August 2020. Over 750 backers have already pledged over $250,000 to help bring the concept into production. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the design, inspiration and features of the Ferro & Co. Le Mans inspired racing watch.

“We’ve always been inspired by the things, people and places we admire, so for our latest limited-edition pieces, we decided to travel back to the 1960’s era car races. From the sweet revving sound, to the exciting smell of petrol and burnt tires, to Le Man 24 hour race, where bold and fearless drivers race the unbelievably fast cars. This is where, everywhere is quite except you hear the extremely loud engines and your own heartbeat. Hands sweating, teeth grinding, eyes wide open and heads turning for 24 hours.”

“A great watch is not just about a good design and movement. Precision machining, great finishing and quality materials are also what make a watch high quality and beautiful. High polished case, double domed sapphire crystal, decorated quality movement, 3D dial and the super comfortable Italian leather perforated racing style straps make the Distinct 3 watches “Distinct”. The name says it all. We have spent the past 18 months designing the Distinct 3 watches, inspired by the most aggressive car races in history, where unbelievably fast cars and bold drivers race for 24 hours none-stop to push their limits fearlessly.”

Source : Indiegogo

