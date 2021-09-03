Quirky Hyundai Casper SUV heads to South Korea

In the US, many automotive buyers prefer larger vehicles. That’s thanks in parts to our relatively low fuel prices and wider open spaces than many other countries have. In Europe, many buyers tend to lean towards small vehicles. Hyundai has a new micro-SUV that will launch in South Korea later this year.

The Casper isn’t expected to come to the US. It’s very small. It’s about 18 inches shorter than the Hyundai Venue available in the US and 1.5-inches shorter than the Fiat 500 sold in the states previously. Casper uses the K-1 platform, which is the same platform used for the i10 city car currently available in South Korea.

It will have options for a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine or a 1.2-liter four-cylinder. Those engines mean 76 horsepower and 83 horsepower, respectively, with a turbocharged version of the 1.0-liter engine producing 99 horsepower. An electric version is expected to join the line in 2023.

