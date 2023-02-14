KT68 Pro ultra quiet mechanical keyboard with LED smart display

If you would prefer a mechanical keyboard without the noise normally associated with their design. You might be interested in a new ultra quiet mechanical keyboard called the KT68 Pro. Equipped with the latest North Pole 2.0 keyboard switches and featuring an integrated LED Smart screen, the KT68 Pro is now available for a limited time via Kickstarter. The project has already raised its required pledge goal thanks to over 140 backers with still 23 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $174 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“As a new generation mechanical keyboard from MACHENIKE, KT68 Pro adopts the latest GATERON North Pole 2.0 Switch (North Pole Brown Switch & North Pole Yellow Switch), providing a highly sensitive and accurate typing experience. With a silent silicone pad, there is no sound when typing quickly, bringing you an ultra-quiet typing environment.”

Quiet mechanical keyboard

“Designed with a built-in silent silicone pad that provides a comfortable typing environment without click-onnoise. It may be your best work companion which allows you type accurately, quickly and silently without any distraction. A destination of “Cool” keyboard should be “Transparent”, “Lighting” & “FUN”! No matter the cover, keycaps and the switches of KT68 Pro, all are made of transparent materials that make the RGB lights look great as it shines through the transparent keycaps.”

With the assumption that the KT68 Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the KT68 Pro quiet mechanical keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

“More than 20 different RGB lighting effects are available, and the audio visualizer is also supported. There is a smart screen composed of 325 LEDs on the top of the KT68 Pro keyboard. It has two modes, lighting effect mode and screen mode. The screen mode displays network speed, time, computer memory, etc., and can also be switched to light effect mode ( only blinking lights).”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the quiet mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official KT68 Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





