Qualcomm boosted Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform unveiled



Qualcomm has this week unveiled it’s new boosted Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform, Which follows on from the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus, which features an enhanced Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz. While the new Snapdragon 870 is designed to deliver “increased performance across the board for geared-up gameplay with insanely fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences, truly global 5G sub-6 GHz and mmWave, and ultra-intuitive AI” explains Qualcomm. Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.

“At Motorola, we strive to deliver meaningful innovations that matter to our consumers, and we are glad to announce that soon we will bring the new Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform into our portfolio, unleashing the power of our smartphones to new and unique experiences,” said Sergio Buniac, president, Motorola Mobility. “With this platform, we also reinforce our commitment with 5G technology, as network expands across the globe we continue to do so in our portfolio.”

“By working closely with the world’s leading technology innovators like Qualcomm Technologies, we have been continuously building superior products and bringing premium mobile experiences to global users,” said Kinder Liu, chief operating officer and head of R&D, OnePlus. “The flagship performance and exceptional 5G connectivity provided by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform coupled with OnePlus’ unique innovative technologies and optimization, we look forward to delivering lightning-fast 5G speeds and ultra-smooth mobile experiences to more users.”

Source : TPU

