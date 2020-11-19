QNAP Rackmounted QuTS hero NAS systems launched

QNAP has this month introduced new rack mounted network attached storage solutions to its product range in the form of the TS-h1886XU-RP, TS-h1683XU-RP, and TS-h2483XU-RP. The QuTS hero NAS range supports 10 GbE, PCIe expandability, and Fibre Channel SAN

The three high-capacity rackmount QuTS hero NAS systems all feature Intel Xeon processors with ECC memory and the “QuTS hero focuses on data integrity and features self-healing capabilities” says QNAP in its press release.

“Connectivity can also be increased by installing various PCIe cards, including 10/25/40GbE network cards, QM2 M.2 SSD/10 GbE cards, Fibre Channel cards, and SAS 12 Gb/s expansion cards for connecting storage expansion enclosures. The QuTS hero App Center also provides a wide range of install-on-demand apps to expand NAS application potential, such as hosting virtual machines and containers, simplifying local, remote, or cloud backups, performing cloud storage gateway, and more.

QNAP also offers numerous managed and unmanaged 10 GbE switches, assisting organizations in implementing high-speed, secure and scalable network environments without going over budget. A redundant power supply is also included to ensure continuous operations. Multiple 10GbE ports boost the performance of virtualization, large file sharing, and intensive data transfer, and the support for RDMA helps lower CPU usage.”

For more information on the newest additions to the QNAP range of rackmounted network attached storage solutions visit the individual product pages located here : TS-h1886XU-RP, TS-h1683XU-RP, and TS-h2483XU-RP.

Source : TPU

