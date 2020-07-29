QNAP and ownCloud partner combining NAS and content collaboration software technologies

QNAP and ownCloud have announced a partnership today to combine the network attached storage solutions from QNAP with the ownCloud’s Enterprise Content Collaboration Software. This long-term partnership focuses on providing ownCloud’s Content Collaboration Solution for file sync and share, on all QNAP’s NAS from QTS v4.4 onwards.

“In the coming months, the fully certified ownCloud Content Collaboration Solution will be available for easy installation from the QTS App Center. The installation packages are updated with every new release and continuously maintained in the interim period. Users can choose between the free Community Edition and the paid Enterprise Edition which includes premium features and professional support. Enterprise subscriptions will be available from the QNAP Software Store and upgrading from the Community to the Enterprise Edition will be straightforward and require no reinstallation.”

“QNAP and ownCloud complement each other’s offerings congenially for the benefit of users everywhere,” said Tobias Gerlinger, ownCloud’s chief executive. “Our partnership transforms a QNAP NAS into a fully-fledged cloud solution accessible from anywhere with any device, boosting productivity while strengthening data security. We thereby offer a GDPR-compliant Private Cloud to all QNAP NAS users.”

“We are thrilled about our strategic partnership with ownCloud. It allows us to provide our global userbase with an enterprise-grade yet budget-friendly Content Collaboration Solution,” said Meiji Chang, QNAP’s General Manager. “Our corporate users with specific data privacy regulations can also benefit from the highest standards of security and compliance with advanced ownCloud features.”

