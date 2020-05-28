QNAP NAS OS now includes Microsoft Office Online support for document editing and more

QNAP has announced the integration of support for Microsoft Office Online, making it easier for QNAP network attached storage users to edit documents. The collaboration with Microsoft to integrate Office for the web into QTS, the QNAP NAS operating system adds a wealth of new features to the system and is now available for free starting from QTS 4.4.1. Although an Internet connection is required to launch Office for the web in QTS.

QTS users can right-click on Office documents and select “Edit with Office Online” to facilitate direct editing of Microsoft Office documents in the web browser, eliminating the complex and time-consuming conventional workflow of download, edit, and re-upload.

“The integration of Microsoft Office for the web into QTS allows quick viewing and intuitive editing of Office documents in web browsers for higher work efficiency and providing more conveniences to users,” said Josh Chen, product manager of QNAP.

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals