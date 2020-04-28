QNAP Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage integration announced

Storage and network solution manufacturer QNAP has this week announced a collaboration with Backblaze to integration Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage into several QNAP systems including : HybridMount, VJBOD Cloud, and Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3).

Backblaze B2 is a cloud storage solution that provides high performance data storage at one fourth the cost of leading cloud storage providers: US$ 0.005/GB/month for storage, free uploads, and US$ 0.01/GB for downloads*. There is no minimum storage amount or time requirements for data storage, and stored data is instantly available with no off-line or near-line delays. With 10+ years of experience and over 1 exabyte of client data being managed, B2 is one of the most trusted brands for block-based cloud storage.

“HybridMount is QNAP’s file-based cloud storage gateway solution for accelerating access to major cloud storage services, such as Backblaze B2. The VJBOD Cloud block-based cloud storage gateway allows QNAP NAS users to effortlessly back up to a cloud object storage, further enhancing availability and reliability. HBS 3 is the latest version of QNAP’s NAS backup/restore/synchronization app, providing users with superior disaster recovery planning solutions. HBS 3 can back up and synchronize data to supported cloud storage services, including Backblaze B2. For these solutions, users can now select Backblaze B2 as their cloud storage and enjoy versatile benefits including low cost and high performance.”

If you are interested in learning more Backblaze will be hosting a webinar on May 19th , 2020 featuring introductions and demonstrations of QNAP HybridMount, VJBOD Cloud, and HBS 3 solutions with Backblaze B2. To register your interest jump over to the Bright Talk website via the link below.

Source : Bright Talk : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals