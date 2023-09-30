Python 3.12 new features explained

The latest stable release of the Python programming language Python 3.12, is set to be released on October 2, 2023. This new version brings a host of changes and improvements, including enhanced error messages, performance upgrades, the introduction of Immortal objects and sub interpreters, changes to F strings, modifications related to types and type annotations, the removal of certain modules, and improvements in type implementations.

One of the most notable changes in Python 3.12 is the improvement in error messages. The new version offers smarter error messages, providing more explicit recommendations for common errors. Modules from the standard library are now suggested as part of the error messages, making it easier for developers to troubleshoot and resolve issues.

Performance improvements are another key feature of Python 3.12. While the leap in performance may not be as significant as the one from Python 3.10 to Python 3.11, there are still notable enhancements. For instance, comprehension inlining has been introduced, which can speed up the execution of comprehension up to two times in some benchmarks. The asyncio package has also seen a number of performance improvements, with some benchmarks showing a 75% speed up.

Python 3.12

Python 3.12 introduces the concept of Immortal objects. These are objects that are always needed by the system and therefore have a constant reference count. This new feature can help improve the efficiency and performance of Python programs.

Another significant addition in Python 3.12 is the introduction of sub interpreters. Each sub interpreter has its own Global Interpreter Lock, enabling Python to better utilize multiple CPU cores. This feature can significantly enhance the performance of Python programs, especially those that are designed to take advantage of multi-core processors.

New Python features

F strings in Python 3.12 have also seen some changes. They have become less finicky, allowing for nested double quotes. This change can make it easier for developers to write and read code that uses F strings. Python 3.12 also brings changes related to types and type annotations. The new version introduces the override keyword and a new syntax for type parameters or generic classes and functions. These changes can make it easier for developers to write code that is more robust and easier to understand.

The pathlib module now has a walk method, allowing for the exploration of directory trees. This new feature can make it easier for developers to work with file systems in their Python programs. Python 3.12 also supports the ability to monitor calls, returns, lines, exceptions, and other events using instrumentation. This feature can be very useful for debugging and performance tuning.

However, Python 3.12 is not just about additions and improvements. Several modules have been removed in this version, including async ads and asyncore, which have been replaced by async IO. Deprecated aliases from the unit test package have also been removed.

Python 3.12 brings a host of changes and improvements that can make it easier for developers to write robust, efficient, and readable code. Whether you are a seasoned Python developer or a beginner, it is worth taking the time to familiarize yourself with these new features and changes.



