Purple Sony Xperia 5 II launched in Japan

Sony is launching a new color options for their Xperia 5 II smartphone in Japan, the new color option is purple and it will only be available in Japan.

The new purple color option will be exclusive to Japanese mobile carrier NTT docomo, the rest of the specifications are the same.

As a reminder the handset features a 6.1 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

The device also comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. One the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera and on the back there are three cameras, a 12 megapixel wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source Xperia Blog

