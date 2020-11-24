PS5 vs Xbox Series X Ray Tracing, 120Hz Black Ops Cold War performance tested

If you are interested in learning more about how the new next-generation Sony PlayStation 5 compares to the Microsoft Xbox Series X, in the areas of performance, Ray Tracing and 120 Hz gaming. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has created a 20 minute analysis.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is a 2020 first-person shooter video game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision and launched on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games consoles earlier this month on November 13th, 2020. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set during the Cold War in the early 1980s. The story is inspired by actual events and the campaign features locations such as East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, and the Soviet KGB headquarters.

“Black Ops Cold War ranks among the best ways to showcase the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware at launch. A strong performing 120Hz mode and ray-traced shadows both feature – in a package that’s all round surprising for its polish in its frame-rate delivery. Tom and John team up to pick out the advantages of each console release – and also the fate of the Series S version.”

Source : Digital Foundry

