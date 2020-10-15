Xtron Pro programmable pocket games console from $60

Xtron Pro is a programmable handheld game console launches on Kickstarter this month, created for running MakeCode Arcade and NES games. As well as providing a portable platform to create an program your own projects from electronics to mobile robots. Xtron Pro can also transform into a wearable device with customized interfaces and functions by visual programming.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $60 or £47, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Xtron Pro Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Xtron Pro project play the promotional video below.

“Xtron Pro is a fun and educational programmable game console for kids and juniors to learn to code. It provides an easy entry point for those who are just beginning to code and sparks their interest in STEAM! Xtron Pro is versatile with it’s modular design. The core of Xtron Pro has a 4 pins connector which can be used to connect extension sensors and electronic modules with I2C buses, and a multifunctional magnetic pogo pin connector to connect game controller, robots, and lots more.”

“Xtron Pro is born out of the Xtron project. During the initial development phases, we received a lot of feedbacks from Xtron backers. Xtron is a bare circuit board, great for building up electronic hardware knowledge, however, it was not portable and the bare board can be easily damaged. Since then, a Xtron upgrade came into being. We hoped it would be more compact, exquisite, and portable, and it could truly empower children’s growth and learning, not just a programmable game console.”

MakeCode Arcade is a code editor to build Retro Arcade games for the browser and handheld consoles and allows you to create games using languages such as Javascript or Python. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Xtron Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

