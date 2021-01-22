BYO (Build Your Own) programmable mechanical keyboard

If you are interested in building your very own miniature keypad or learning more about the technology behind the everyday input device. You may be interested in a new BYO (Build Your Own) mechanical keyboard kit launched by the Kickstarter crowdfunding website. Created by Travis Bumgarner the small keypad can be customised to suit your needs and allows you to learn more about soldering, circuits and coding.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates). If the mechanical keypad campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the mechanical keypad mechanical keypad kit project play the promotional video below.

“Have you ever wanted your own mechanical keyboard, designed to do exactly what you want? Are you tired of having to remember specific keyboard shortcuts for your favorite programs? Look no further!”

“Whatever you can imagine! While prototyping and preparing this Kickstarter, the BYO Keyboard was used to control: Music – Play, pause, adjust volume, skip songs, toggle shuffle on and off, etc. – Video Calls – Toggle your microphone, webcam, screen sharing, chat, etc. – Video Games – Move around, jump, pause, attack, etc. – Your Own Creations – Incorporate it into your own Arduino and CircuitPython projects!”

“I’ve always been a maker at heart. Throughout my childhood I was playing with Legos and building crazy contraptions. When it was time to pick a major – I went with mechanical engineering and got to dabble in electrical engineering and computer science.”

Source : Kickstarter

