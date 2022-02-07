Prism K2 programmable macro keypad designed for professionals

If you are searching for a small yet well designed programmable macro keypad you may be interested in the Prism K2 launched via Kickstarter this month. Offering 2 mechanical keys the small keypad can be programmed to carry out a wide variety of different commands and can be connected to your computer using the supplied USB cable. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $27 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates).

Prism K2 programmable macro keypad

“The Prism K2 is sleek, ergonomic, and economical. This little keyboard has the potential to be the world’s fastest keyboard. Speed up your workflow and improve your productivity. You can program the keys to copy & past or change the volume, you name it! You can plug and play or program the two keys to your preferred needs.”

If the Prism K2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Prism K2 programmable macro keypad project watch the promotional video below.

Features of the macro keypad include :

Fine workmanship, perfect style

The keyboard body includes hinges, keycaps, non-slip pads, etc.

USB interface, HID standard keyboard, plug and play, no driver

The keyboard supports multiple function modes

There are many combinations of lighting modes, and you can choose from more than ten modes. If you don’t need the light, you can turn it off.

Each button can be set to different function modes, without affecting each other

The button function can be set by yourself, there is a special setting program, and the setting can be repeated

Onboard storage, the settings are saved in the keyboard, no need to reset when changing the device

Support Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android, Raspberry Pi, etc.

Default mode: keyboard mode

Mouse mode: move the cursor/click the mouse button

Multimedia control: control media playback, etc.

LED control: you can control the keyboard LED to the specified state

Gamepad: a button that can be set as a gamepad

One key password: One key to enter the present password

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the programmable macro keypad, jump over to the official Prism K2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

