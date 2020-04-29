ProGrade Digital microSDXC, UHS-II, V60 memory cards introduced

ProGrade Digital has introduce new memory cards to its range of products in the form of the microSD V60 Gold , offering improvements to read performance as well as support for ProGrade Digital’s Refresh Pro Software and a lower prive point. The new microSD are priced at $34.99, $54.99, and $99.99 for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB respectively.

“In today’s multi-shot, multi-camera environments, professionals are utilizing a wide range of options when it comes to capturing video,” said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “With our newest microSD card announcement, we continue to lead the market in offering a truly versatile card which can serve a variety of needs – with no compromises in performance or thermal capability. Additionally, we’ve continued to offer our unique Refresh Pro capability on all capacities allowing professionals to quickly refresh cards back to factory-fresh condition as well as monitor the health of their cards before an important shoot.”

ProGrade Digital microSD V60 Gold features:

– Maximum sustained read speed 250 MB/s

– Burst write speed 130 MB/s

– Minimum sustained write speed 60 MB/s

– Professional capacities: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

– Video tested and certified to perform at a minimum sustained recording rate of 60 MB/second

– Full-size, full-speed, SD UHS-II adapter included

– Serialized tracking of key components and manufacturing data for the highest quality control

– Refresh Pro support to monitor card health and refresh the card back to factory-fresh performance -levels

– Packaging: jewel case in a sleeve

– 1 and 2 pack options available in select channels

– 3-year warranty

