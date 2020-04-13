Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, save 62%

We have an great deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deal store today, you can save 62% off the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector.

The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector is available in our deals store for $279.99 it normally retails for $799.

Portable, slim, and as light as an iPhone 7s Plus, you can now turn every moment into a standalone multimedia experience, wherever you are. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector casts a 200″ cinema-quality image onto any surface. Prima features 200 lumens, four times the brightness of other portable projectors, delivering a crisp, sharp picture in any lighting condition. With its Android-powered, 64-bit quad-core processor, you can access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream directly from Prima. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector lets you enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback with its lasting battery life.

Enjoy life-size HD quality movies, sports & gaming on a 200″ screen

Watch crisp & sharp display in any lighting condition w/ 1080p HD screaming & a 200-lumen bulb

Access Google Play Store, download apps & stream directly from Prima

Sync Prima w/ your phone, laptop, tablet devices & control your media

Connect via Bluetooth & Wi-Fi or plug-in media cables to Prima’s ports

Get straight, clear images on any surface w/ automatic keystone angle adjustment

Specs

Resolution support: VGA (640 x 480) to full HD (1920 x 1080)

Brightness: 200 lumens

Projection size: 30-200 inches

Light source: LED

Light source life: 20,000

Keystone: horizontal +/- 40 degrees

Input: HDMI/USB/Micro SD

64 bit quad-core processor

Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity

HD-IN interface

Up to 3 hours of video playback & up to 30 hours of audio playback

Product dimensions: 5.7″H x 3″L x 0.7″W

Product weight: 6.63oz

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

