Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, save 62%

By

 

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

We have an great deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deal store today, you can save 62% off the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector.

The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector is available in our deals store for $279.99 it normally retails for $799.

Portable, slim, and as light as an iPhone 7s Plus, you can now turn every moment into a standalone multimedia experience, wherever you are. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector casts a 200″ cinema-quality image onto any surface. Prima features 200 lumens, four times the brightness of other portable projectors, delivering a crisp, sharp picture in any lighting condition. With its Android-powered, 64-bit quad-core processor, you can access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream directly from Prima. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector lets you enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback with its lasting battery life.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

  • Enjoy life-size HD quality movies, sports & gaming on a 200″ screen
  • Watch crisp & sharp display in any lighting condition w/ 1080p HD screaming & a 200-lumen bulb
  • Access Google Play Store, download apps & stream directly from Prima
  • Sync Prima w/ your phone, laptop, tablet devices & control your media
  • Connect via Bluetooth & Wi-Fi or plug-in media cables to Prima’s ports
  • Get straight, clear images on any surface w/ automatic keystone angle adjustment

Specs

  • Resolution support: VGA (640 x 480) to full HD (1920 x 1080)
  • Brightness: 200 lumens
  • Projection size: 30-200 inches
  • Light source: LED
  • Light source life: 20,000
  • Keystone: horizontal +/- 40 degrees
  • Input: HDMI/USB/Micro SD
  • 64 bit quad-core processor
  • Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity
  • HD-IN interface
  • Up to 3 hours of video playback & up to 30 hours of audio playback
  • Product dimensions: 5.7″H x 3″L x 0.7″W
  • Product weight: 6.63oz

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals