PowerShot Zoom compact telephoto monocular camera

Canon has create a new PowerShot ZOOM Compact Telephoto Monocular telescope cammera, enabling users to capture 12 megapixel photos or 1080p video, via a f/5.6-6.3 lens with optical stabilization, from a range of focal lengths 100mm, 400mm and 800mm. The PowerShot ZOOM camera offers a 100-3200 ISO range and images are stored on a removable SD card. The PowerShot Zoom will be officially launching next month during November 2020 and will be priced at $300.

“See the PowerShot ZOOM compact telephoto monocular in action whether hiking, at a sporting event, at the zoo or wherever you need. This pocket-sized monocular lets you get up close with a 100mm optical, 400mm optical, and 800mm digital zoom so you can enjoy the view, offers image stabilization and autofocus with Face Tracking to keep it steady, and lets you take pics and Full HD video, too. A cool, fun and more affordable option than expensive and bulky IS binoculars, the PowerShot ZOOM can help you better see all you’ve been missing.”

“The autofocus with face tracking helps you stay right on the subject, and image stabilization helps to keep the view nice and steady. Its pocket-sized footprint makes it simple and comfortable to take with you anywhere, such as sporting events or hikes or even the zoo, and has a 12-megapixel CMOS sensor so you can capture Full HD 30p video as well as still images. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can even connect it to your compatible smartphone to use as Remote LiveView or transfer any images and videos to enjoy or share later on. “

For full specifications on the PowerShot ZOOM Compact Telephoto Monocular and availability visit the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Canon

