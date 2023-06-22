1,008Wh modular portable power bank bricks

A new mobile power solution features modular portable power bank bricks that can be combined in a wide variety of different ways depending on how much power you require. Launched via Kickstarter the bricks provide 1,008Wh of power each and feature 720w fast charging technology 2400W AC Output and hot swappable LFP batteries. Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $599 or £470 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Veryeah is a modular power solution that offers limitless options for power supply. The kit mainly includes 6 components: Power Brick, AC Brick, DC Brick, Charge Brick, Solar Brick and Solar Panel. The battery module is 1008Wh and can be flexibly combined to meet different capacity needs like blocks. The output modules are interchangeable and can be combined into different configurations to provide customized power solutions for different devices and scenarios.”

Portable power bank

“Veryeah power kit offers superior performance, safety, and adaptability compared to other brands. It provides innovative and flexible solutions to meet unique power needs and helps users stay connected and empowered anytime, anywhere. With a typical power station, you frequently end up buying something too small that you quickly outgrow, either because you don’t realize how much power you need, or you can’t afford a large system when you start out. “

Assuming that the Veryeah funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Veryeah 1,008Wh modular power bank project browse the promotional video below.

Specifications

Power Brick : A 1008Wh LFP battery, 4X fast USB ports, 160W MPPT, 864W DC input and 2660W DC output ports.

: A 1008Wh LFP battery, 4X fast USB ports, 160W MPPT, 864W DC input and 2660W DC output ports. AC Brick: A 2400W pure sine wave power inverter, it can connect directly to the Power Brick to provide 120/230V AC power.

A 2400W pure sine wave power inverter, it can connect directly to the Power Brick to provide 120/230V AC power. DC Brick: With Anderson, Cigarette, 5521 ports, it can connect directly to the Power Brick to provide 12V 30A high-power DC.

With Anderson, Cigarette, 5521 ports, it can connect directly to the Power Brick to provide 12V 30A high-power DC. Charge Brick: A 240W fanless GaN wall charger to charge Power Brick.

A 240W fanless GaN wall charger to charge Power Brick. Solar Brick: Combine six different voltage(12-40V) and brand solar panels together to charge Power Brick, with a maximum power of 960W.

Combine six different voltage(12-40V) and brand solar panels together to charge Power Brick, with a maximum power of 960W. Solar Panel: 160W ETFE 4-section panel with thoughtfully designed solar panel mounting brackets.

160W ETFE 4-section panel with thoughtfully designed solar panel mounting brackets. Power HUB: Connect various Bricks to form a large system.

Connect various Bricks to form a large system. Charge HUB: Join 3 Charge Bricks to charge a Power Brick 3x times faster

Join 3 Charge Bricks to charge a Power Brick 3x times faster Charge Rack: Holds 3 Charge Bricks to save space, it can be stacked vertically.

Holds 3 Charge Bricks to save space, it can be stacked vertically. Multi Charge Cable: 3-Way Power Cord Splitter Cable, outlet saver.

“Large, powerful power stations tend to be pricey and bulky, and more importantly, cap your most likely growing power needs with limited capacity and output. With Veryeah, you can start with just one small and affordable Power Brick which charges your small electronics like a piece of cake, and add AC Bricks which drive home appliances like a full-size fridge with great ease.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the 1,008Wh modular power bank, jump over to the official Veryeah crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



