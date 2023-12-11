ANX Duo folding power bank and external storage solution

The ANX Duo stands as an innovative solution addressing the modern-day challenges of power needs and data storage. This versatile device, boasting a 16000mAh/60Wh power bank and up to 4TB of storage capacity, is designed to meet the diverse requirements of today’s digital landscape.

The ANX Duo is a portable and foldable power and data bank, designed with the needs of the modern user in mind. It is an all-in-one solution, providing both power and data storage in a single, compact device. The device houses a 16000mAh/60Wh power bank, capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously. This feature is especially beneficial for those who often find themselves in need of an extra power boost while on the go.

One of the standout features of the ANX Duo is its two wireless charging pads. This feature allows users to charge their devices without the need for tangled cables and adapters. The convenience of wireless charging is further enhanced by the device’s portability. Whether you are in the office, at a coffee shop, enjoying the outdoors, or even in a moving car, the ANX Duo ensures your devices stay powered up.

External storage

Beyond its charging capabilities, the ANX Duo also serves as a portable hard drive, offering up to 4TB of storage capacity. This feature makes it an ideal solution for those who require extensive data storage on the go. Whether it’s for memory expansion, data backup, or file storage, the ANX Duo provides ample space to safely store your data.

The ANX Duo is not just a device; it is a solution designed to adapt to various environments and user needs. Its versatility makes it suitable for use in a variety of settings, including offices, coffee shops, outdoor locations, and moving vehicles. This adaptability, combined with its power and storage capabilities, makes the ANX Duo a reliable companion for digital users.

Portable power bank

The ANX Duo Portable Power and Data Bank is a revolutionary device that effectively combines power and storage solutions. Its 16000mAh/60Wh power bank and dual wireless charging pads ensure your devices are always charged, while its up to 4TB storage capacity provides a secure space for your data. Whether you’re in an office or on the move, the ANX Duo stands ready to meet your power and data needs.

Source : Kickstarter

