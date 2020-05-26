Unique POURX OURA pour over coffee scale hits Kickstarter

If you enjoy brewing pour over coffee, you may be interested in POURX OURA, a new coffee scale specifically designed to make the best pour over coffee possible. Launched via Kickstarter this month early bird pledges are now available from $129 or roughly £106 offering a massive 50% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping to certain countries is expected to commence later this year sometime around October 2020.

“We are POURX, a team of coffee lovers devoted to helping customers make better coffee with the help of technology. In 2018 we designed a product, the Jimmy Scale, which went on to become hugely popular with customers. For our next innovation, we have designed a smart coffee scale, OURA, which is perfect for beginners, amateurs, even baristas who want to make great pour over coffee. A good coffee scale plays an important role in making great pour over. OURA can bring you an brand new and amazing experience in making a great cup of coffee”

“The OURA is also a great option if you prefer brewing coffee in a more traditional way. OURA can show you real-time data while brewing coffee with a rapid response time and high accuracy. With highly intuitive design, OURA will auto-tare once it senses that there is new equipment put on. On the other hand, the light guide will start automatically once OURA senses the turbulence.”

Source : Kickstarter

