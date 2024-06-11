VIBESPIN portable vinyl record player from $99

Are you a vinyl enthusiast looking for a way to enjoy your favorite records on the go, or would you like to start your collection or listen to perhaps one you already have? Meet VIBESPIN, the portable record player that combines retro aesthetics with modern features, offering you the ultimate convenience and high-quality sound reproduction wherever you are. Imagine being able to take your cherished vinyl collection to the park, a friend’s house, or even on a road trip, all without sacrificing the rich, warm sound that only vinyl can provide.

Portable Vinyl Record Player

Key Takeaways VIBESPIN combines retro design with modern features for a unique listening experience.

Fully cordless operation with a long-lasting battery and built-in speakers.

Versatile connectivity options including 3.5mm audio output and Bluetooth 5.3.

Supports multiple vinyl sizes and RPM standards with high-quality sound reproduction.

Durable and protective design with an integrated auto record cleaner.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates). VIBESPIN boasts a vintage design that will take you back to the golden age of vinyl. Despite its retro look, this record player is compact, occupying roughly half the area of a 12” record. Its robust clear unibody cover not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also provides essential protection, ensuring your player remains in pristine condition. Imagine the joy of showing off this stylish device to your friends, who will undoubtedly be impressed by its blend of old-school charm and modern functionality.

VIBESPIN

Say goodbye to tangled cords and limited mobility. VIBESPIN operates fully cordless, thanks to its integrated battery and built-in speakers. With a single charge, you can enjoy over 20 standard 12” LP records. The auto start/stop functionality adds to the convenience, making it easy to use even for beginners. The built-in high-grade speaker ensures exceptional sound quality, making your listening experience truly immersive. Picture yourself lounging in your backyard, the sun setting, and your favorite vinyl spinning effortlessly, filling the air with rich, warm tones.

Whether you prefer wired or wireless connections, VIBESPIN has you covered. It features a 3.5mm audio output and Bluetooth 5.3, allowing you to connect to various devices effortlessly. This versatility ensures that you can enjoy your vinyl records in any setting, be it at home or outdoors. Imagine the flexibility of connecting your VIBESPIN to a high-end speaker system at home for a party, or using Bluetooth to stream your vinyl to wireless headphones for a private listening session.

Assuming that the VIBESPIN funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the VIBESPIN portable record player project take in the promotional video below.

VIBESPIN supports 7”, 10″, and 12” vinyl records and is compatible with both 33 and 45 RPM standards. The premium cartridge type needle by CHUDEN of Japan guarantees high-quality sound reproduction. The player is built to last, with solid and reliable buttons and knobs, and a high-quality polymer cover that is resistant to scratches and impact. The protective design ensures that all fragile parts and buttons are well-guarded against potential damage. Think about the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that your investment is protected, whether you’re at home or on the go.

One standout feature of VIBESPIN is its integrated auto record cleaner. This feature provides deep cleaning and drying for your vinyl records, ensuring they remain in top condition and deliver the best possible sound quality. Imagine the convenience of having a built-in cleaning system that keeps your records pristine, enhancing their longevity and sound quality without the need for additional equipment.

With VIBESPIN, you can enjoy your vinyl collection anywhere, anytime, without compromising on sound quality or convenience. Embrace the freedom of portable vinyl listening and elevate your music experience today! Imagine the possibilities and the joy of rediscovering your favorite albums in a whole new way, wherever life takes you.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the portable record player, jump over to the official VIBESPIN crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



