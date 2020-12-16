SuperBase 518Wh portable power station from $459

The SuperBase 500 is a new portable power station available that “doesn’t skimp on power, despite its small stature” say its creators. The dual AC outputs can deliver up to 600W of pure sine wave AC power, enabling the SuperBase 500 to power and charge almost anything. SuperBase 500 supports USB-C PD at up to 60W to power most Type-C laptops, phones, tablets and other digital devices. The USB-A ports provide up to 18W with QC 3.0 and FCP fast charging protocols for your phone or other mobile devices.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $459 or £341, offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the SuperBase 500 Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the SuperBase 500 project checkout the promotional video below.

“We are growing increasingly dependent on electricity in our daily lives. A natural disaster, accident, or service interruption can leave us in the dark. And it’s not just a threat to our sources of digital entertainment. A power outage could take away our means of communication or leave us without the use of personal medical devices. That’s why backup power solutions have become popular, and even crucial, for a growing number of people in recent years.”

“A power station is only useful when you have it on hand. Some power stations are so heavy and bulky, that they don’t always make it onto the pack list. SuperBase 500 is small and weighs just 11lbs/5kg, making it an ideal addition to your camping or fishing gear. At about the same size and weight as a housecat (but with less hissing), SuperBase 500 is easy enough for just about anyone to pack and carry. It’s about half the size of some of the larger power stations, so even if you’re just storing it for emergency use, SuperBase 500 can be placed on a high shelf where it will be easier to find and reach when you need it.”

With 518Wh/140,000mAh capacity, SuperBase 500 can supercharge your weekend trip, camping under the stars, hiking the hills or photographing the landscape. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official SuperBase 500 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

