Arena portable gym and smart resistance system $1,999

Arena is a new portable gym that uses resistance to provide a way of lifting from 0 to 200lbs, the smart resistance system can be used on over 300 movements to optimize your strength and burn calories faster, say its creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $1999 or £1446 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Arena campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Arena portable gym project checkout the promotional video below.

Source : Indiegogo

