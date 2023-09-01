Coma portable coffee bean roaster from $129

Coffee connoisseurs may be interested in the new Coma Coffee Bean Roaster recently launched via Kickstarter. This innovative device, designed with the modern coffee lover in mind, marries a minimalist aesthetic with a compact design, ensuring harmony, balance, and a clutter-free kitchen countertop.

The Coma Coffee Bean Roaster is not just about looks; it’s a powerhouse of advanced heating technology. This feature allows for rapid temperature attainment, enabling an immediate start to the roasting process. The result? A significant saving of time and energy, a boon for those who value efficiency in their daily routines. Early bird bargains are now available for the clever project from roughly $129 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Mastering the art of coffee roasting requires traversing through eight distinct stages, each demanding meticulous attention to time and temperature. However, not everyone is a professional barista. Coma enables you to make your own coffee proposition in the simplest way imaginable, ranging from bright and lively to profoundly rich.”

One of the standout features of the Coma Coffee Bean Roaster is its customizable roasting duration. Users can adjust the roasting time anywhere from 0 to 10 minutes, opening up a world of possibilities for exploring a wide range of coffee flavors. This flexibility allows coffee enthusiasts to experiment and discover their perfect roast.

Portable coffee bean roaster

After the roasting process, the machine swiftly transitions into a cooling cycle. This rapid cooling not only preserves the flavors and aromas of the beans but also reduces the overall roasting time. It’s a thoughtful feature that ensures the integrity of the coffee beans and enhances the coffee drinking experience.

“At Coma, we think the secret to an outstanding coffee roasting experience is simplicity. To make it simpler than ever to achieve your ideal roast, we built the Coma Coffee Bean Roaster with a handy one-button operation. Your freshly roasted coffee beans contain a world of flavor and aroma that can be unlocked with just one touch.”

The Coma Coffee Bean Roaster is not just for solo coffee drinkers. With the capacity to accommodate up to 100g of green coffee beans, it ensures consistent and high-quality results, making it ideal for personal use or small gatherings. This feature allows users to share their love for coffee and their unique roasts with friends and family.

If the Coma campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Coma coffee bean roaster project survey the promotional video below.

But perhaps the most appealing feature of the Coma Coffee Bean Roaster is its portability. Lightweight and easy to carry, it’s the perfect companion for coffee lovers on the go. Whether you’re heading to the office, going on a camping trip, or simply visiting a friend, the Coma Coffee Bean Roaster ensures that a delicious, freshly roasted cup of coffee is never far away.

In conclusion, the Coma Coffee Bean Roaster is a testament to the marriage of style, practicality, and innovation. It’s a must-have for any coffee lover who values quality, flexibility, and the joy of exploring the world of coffee flavors.

