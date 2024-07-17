Aligoo Boost 4000A car battery portable jump starter

When you’re on the road, the last thing you want is to be stranded with a dead battery. Enter the Aligoo Boost car battery jump starter, your ultimate roadside savior. Designed to cater to engines up to 10L for gas and 8.0L for diesel, these compact yet powerful devices are more than just jump starters—they’re versatile powerhouses ready to tackle any emergency and now available via Kickstarter at discounted prices.

Aligoo Boost 4000A

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $79 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Imagine you’re driving through a remote area, far from any help, and suddenly your car battery dies. The Aligoo Boost car battery jump starters are designed to ensure that you’re never left helpless in such situations. With the ability to jump-start engines up to 10L for gas and 8.0L for diesel, these devices are incredibly versatile. Whether you’re driving a compact car or a large truck, the Aligoo Boost has the power to get you back on the road.

Car Battery Jump Starter

The Aligoo Boost series includes two robust models: the Boost2000 and the Boost4000. Both models pack a punch with a 24000mAh battery capacity, ensuring you have ample power to get your vehicle up and running. But that’s not all; these devices double as power banks, featuring a 45W Input Type-C port, a 100W Type-C PD out port, and an 18W USB QC 3.0 port. Whether you need to charge your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, the Aligoo Boost has got you covered. Imagine being able to charge multiple devices simultaneously while waiting for roadside assistance or continuing your journey.

Weather conditions can be unpredictable, but with an IP67 waterproof rating, the Aligoo Boost jump starters are built to withstand the elements. They operate efficiently in temperatures ranging from -4℉ to 140℉, making them reliable companions in both freezing winters and scorching summers. Whether you’re dealing with a snowstorm or a heatwave, you can trust that your Aligoo Boost will perform when you need it most.

If the Aligoo Boost 4000A campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the Aligoo Boost 4000A car battery portable jump starter project glimpse the promotional video below.

Safety and convenience are at the forefront of the Aligoo Boost design. The devices come equipped with multiple LED light modes, including High, Low, SOS, and Strobe, ensuring you’re visible and safe during nighttime emergencies. The magnetic base allows for hands-free operation, so you can focus on what matters most—getting back on the road. Imagine the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that you can signal for help or illuminate your work area without having to hold a flashlight.

The Aligoo Boost car battery jump starters are not just tools; they’re essential travel companions. With their powerful performance, versatile functionalities, and rugged design, you can drive with confidence knowing you’re prepared for any roadside scenario. Whether you’re an avid traveler, a daily commuter, or someone who simply wants to be prepared, the Aligoo Boost is an investment in your safety and peace of mind.

Specifications:

– Models Available: Boost2000 and Boost4000

– Battery Capacity: 24000mAh

– Engine Compatibility: Up to 10L (gas) / 8.0L (diesel) engines

– Power Bank Features:

– 45W Input Type-C port

– 100W Type-C PD out port

– 18W USB QC 3.0 port

– Waterproof Rating: IP67

– Temperature Range: Operates from -4℉ to 140℉

– LED Light Modes: High, Low, SOS, Strobe

– Magnetic Base: For hands-free operation

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the car battery portable jump starter, jump over to the official Aligoo Boost 4000A crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



