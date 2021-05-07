Porsche Performance roof box launches this month

Porsche Tequipment has announced a new accessory designed for its automobiles that lets owners haul more stuff without impacting performance. The Performance roof box measures 212 centimeters long, 92 centimeters wide, and 44.5 centimeters high, with a capacity of 480 liters and a maximum load of 75 kilograms. That’s enough storage space for five pairs of skis or three snowboards.

The Performance roof box attaches to the roof of vehicles, including the Taycan EV, using a quick-release fastening system. It opens from both sides and can be had with painted or primed side blades. During the design process, the roof box was tested at speeds of up to 200 km/h and spent time in the wind tunnel to optimize noise and vehicle handling.

Pricing for the Performance roof box is €1150. Buyers can choose colored side blades for €350 or primed side blades for €200. The new accessory will be available at Porsche Centers.

